BEAUFORT — Here is a music series list that will take place from Thursday, July 1 through Monday, July 5 at 34° North Restaurant in the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort:
- July 1: Friend of Mine (Scott Arnold), 8-11 p.m., country, bluegrass and blues.
- July 2: Big Sam & Company (Sam Lewis), 8-11 p.m., rock, country oldies, blues and reggae.
- July 3: Justin Castellano, 8-11 p.m., classical music.
- July 4-5: Clarence & Chris (Clarence Coley), 8-11 p.m., classics, modern hits, rock and alternative.
