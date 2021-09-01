DAVIS —Boy Scout Troop 252 recently held its Summer Court of Honor and Family Night at the Down East Scout Center in Davis.
The program was led by the troop’s Leadership Corps. Past activities the Scouts were recognized for include: hosting a BBQ dinner fundraiser to help fund summer camp, assisting at two Big Rock Tournament dinners, serving as a Color Guard and assisting at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum appreciation dinner and hosting an Eagle Scout ceremony for Harrison Goodwin.
The troop also had three Scouts working on Eagle Scout Projects over the summer, two at the Davis Schoolhouse Park and one at Harkers Island School and the Manley Gaskill field. The scouts helped at the Sarah James Fulcher Fishing Tournament, removed 24 bags of litter from Highway 70 during their Adopt-a-Highway litter pickup and went kayaking and swimming at Carrot Island.
But by far, their biggest activity was 33 members of the troop spending a week at Camp Powhatan in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. While at camp, six Scouts took part in the camp’s New River Adventures, and even the Scouts in base camp went canoeing and kayaking on the New River. The troop welcomed two new Scouts who transferred into the troop this summer, Riley Cline and Jack Piner. Scouts Jack Salter, Jack Piner, Ricky Marlow, Gavin Mayo, Clay Michels and T.J. Allen demonstrated a Scout skill.
Individual awards and recognition were presented to the following scouts: T.J. Allen,– seven merit badges, life rank, troop Instructor, July Scout of the Month; Harlan Bartolini, troop instructor; Ivey Block, seven merit badges, troop guide; Charles Conway, four merit badges, troop guide; Corbett Davis, one merit badge; Jesse Humphries, three merit badges, quartermaster; Josiah Hynes, one merit badge, troop librarian; Colton Johnson, quartermaster; Jason Karavan, seven merit badges; J.T. Lawrence, one merit badge, junior assistant Scoutmaster; Nate Lawrence, one merit badge, assistant patrol leader; Jacob Lewis, four merit badges, assistant patrol leader; Ricky Marlow, six merit badges, star rank; John Mason, troop scribe; Ellis Mayo, three merit badges, troop guide; Gabe Mayo, two merit badges, junior assistant Scoutmaster; Gavin Mayo, five merit badges, star rank, troop instructor; Zander Mayo, five merit badges, patrol leader; Clay Michels, seven merit badges, life rank, patrol leader; Skyler Nelson, seven merit badges; Collin Petty, five merit badges, quartermaster; Jack Piner, three merit badges, first class rank, patrol leader; Nick Ross,– four merit badges, troop guide; Jack Salter, seven merit badges, second class rank, assistant patrol leader, May Scout of the Month, June Scout of the Month; Preston Styron, assistant senior patrol leader; Jake Taylor, five merit badges, troop instructor, Tomahawk Award (outstanding Scout at summer camp); Bailey Willis, one merit badge, senior patrol leader, Tomahawk Award (outstanding Scout at summer camp); Chandler Willis, five merit badges; Gage Willis, eight merit badges, troop instructor; Jacob VanEtten, seven merit badges.
