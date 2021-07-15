Winners announced at ‘What’s in a Garden?’ show at Carolina Artist Gallery

MOREHEAD CITY — Carolina Artist Gallery announced the winners of the “What’s in a Garden Show” at the opening reception for artists on Saturday.
First place was awarded to Maria Morando for acrylic on paper painting - Camelia with Tufted Titmouse. Second place went to Audrey Alese for her oil painting, My Garden with Live Oak Tree. Razell Byrne won third place for her wood burn and resin painting, Eve. Honorable mention was awarded to Norm Keneally for his photography A New Generation in My Garden.
The reception was also a 25th Anniversary for the Carolina Artist Gallery, the longest continuous gallery in Morehead City. A special tribute was made to one of the founding members who recently passed away, Sea Jane McConlogue. A silent auction of her work was also held that evening.
The show will remain until Aug. 28. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 11-5, and Sunday noon-3 p.m. It is located at 814 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
