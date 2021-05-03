MOREHEAD CITY — The Carolina Artist Gallery, located at 814 Arendell St. in Morehead City is seeking artists for a show entitled “Horses” which will run from Saturday, May 15 through Saturday, July 3.
The gallery welcomes original entries in all media with images of a horse. The deadline for entries is Saturday, May 8. The judge for this show is Debbie Phillips, an artist from Kinston.
Prizes and ribbons will be given at 6 p.m. during the artists’ reception on Saturday, May 15. Further details are available on the website, CarolinaArtistGallery.com or call the show director Crystal Wasley at 252-729-1878 or 353-571-9266.
