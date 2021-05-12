BEAUFORT — For those wanting to jumpstart their summer can do so when Carolina beach music comes to the Beaufort Hotel on Friday, Mary 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Martin Davis Band featuring Jackie Gore will perform an unbelievable range of songs from beach music to rhythm and blues, and top 40.
Co-founder and lead vocalist of the Embers band, Mr. Gore helped lay the groundwork for what has become known today as “beach music.” While recording such hits as “Far Away Places” and “Beautiful Things for You,” Gore wrote and recorded “I Love Beach Music,” which has become known as the national anthem for the beach music genre.
Tickets at $75 per person or $150 per couple and include two drinks. Purchase advance tickets by calling 252-838-7245. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Book a room by calling 252-728-3000 or visit the website beauforthotelnc.com.
For those planning on dinner, reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 252-838-7250 or visit the website 34degreesnorthrestaurant.com and book through OpenTable.com.
