Alpaca farm in Ocean to open to the public Sunday for special event

OCEAN — Lou Ann and Dave Sekely, owners and operators of Alpacas of the Crystal Coast, will open their farm from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for an alpaca farm day event.
The couple owns 15 alpacas, and is inviting the public to come out and enjoy their beloved pets.
“We did not get to do this last year (due to the coronavirus pandemic) and so many people have asked when we will be doing it again,” Ms. Sekely said Monday.
The farm is at 180 Morado Bay Drive in Ocean, which is west of Newport off Highway 24.
There will be crafts for children, a photo booth and a shop filled with unique products created from alpaca fiber by Ms. Sekely. Drinks and snacks will be sold, with proceeds benefiting Carteret Collective Sound Marching Band.
In addition, the event will serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Misplaced Mutts. The entry fee will be a donation to that animal rescue organization.
As well as educating the public on the animal akin to a llama or camel, the Sekelys will demonstrate how they create products and yarn from the thick fleece sheared from their alpacas.
Ms. Sekely’s store will be open for those interested in purchasing alpaca products, which include socks, hats, scarves and soft stuffed animals. As for Ms. Sekely, she can be seen selling her alpaca-fiber products at the Beaufort Farmers Market and The Market at Cedar Point.
An alpaca is a domesticated species of South American camelid normally found on the high plateaus of the Andes Mountains in Peru, Bolivia and Chili. It resembles a small llama in appearance. There are two breeds of alpaca, the Suri, which has a shiny, curly coat, and Huacaya, which has long, soft fur like a Teddy bear. The Sekelys own the Huacaya type.
