MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community Theatre is producing a cabaret-styled show to appear Friday through Sunday, Aug. 6-8 at Promise Land Market on Arendell Street in downtown Morehead City.
The show will feature performers from prior productions showcasing the talents that have made Carteret Community Theatre a beloved institution for the past 76 years.
Charles Pringle, a board member and performer in the show said, “We want to show people that we’re alive and well and ready to entertain the community again. The hurricane (Florence) destroyed our theatre building, and the pandemic kept us from performing, but our spirit is strong. We’re coming back bigger and better.
“This partnership with Promise Land Market is just the kind of relationship we’re going to need while we rebuild our performance space, and we’re so lucky that they are willing to partner with us.”
Aimee White, manager at Promise Land Market said, “We’re looking forward to working with the theatre. A lot of their guests used to come in before or after a show or concert, so it was easy to say yes when they asked if they could perform here. Our wait staff is looking forward to watching the show while serving and hopes that this is successful so that we can partner again in the future...possibly a dinner theatre presentation.”
The selections are described as “saucy songs” and “beautiful ballads” and are from new shows and old. Tickets are $15 each and available at carteretcommunitytheatre.com. Showtimes are 7 and 9 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
