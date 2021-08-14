MOREHEAD CITY — The next Dockside Chat will be Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. with a review of redistricting at national and state levels.
Covering the topic will be Dr. Jennifer Bremer, a Ph.D. from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. She established and led the redistricting reform team of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina from 2017 to May 2021 and established Fair Districts NC. Her work continues.
Also on hand will be Ralph and Norma Hall who have been working for Fair Districts NC since 2019. They participate in monthly redistricting meetings. They also coordinate voter information for Carteret, Craven and Onslow counties and will discuss redistricting at the local level.
This chat will come on the eve of the first draft of redistricting maps coming in September.
Those interested in tuning to the chat can do so one of several ways by going to the event URL at cddocksidechats.eventbrite.com.
