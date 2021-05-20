Arts Council of Carteret County launches show, chooses winners

MOREHEAD CITY — More than 200 entries were received for this year’s Art From The Heart show and sale organized by the Arts Council of Carteret County.
“We are so happy with the turnout, especially during this last year of quarantine and sheltering in place,” the ACCC noted in a news release. “It’s apparent our artists stayed busy!”
ACCC established three entry categories this year—Photography, Non-Photography and Three-Dimensional. An Award of Excellence and two Honorable Mentions were decided by the judges for each category.
“We hope you will visit the show, not only to see the winning entries, but to see all the wonderful art submitted this year,” it was further stated in the release.
The show, in the old Salvation Army building at 1700 Arendell St., ran this past Thursday through Sunday and will also run this week from Wednesday through Saturday. Show times are noon to 6 p.m. each day. Patrons are encouraged to also visit the High School Student Art Show running along with AFTH.
“Despite the challenge faced by our students during the pandemic, they have done amazing work this year,” it was noted in the release.
Although winners have been chosen by the judges, there is still one more award to be doled out, the People’s Choice award. When patrons visit the Art From The Heart show, they can vote for their favorite piece of artwork. Be sure to look for the People’s Choice ballot box and submit your selection. The winning artist will be announced at the end of the show Saturday and receive a $200 award from the ACCC.
“Thank you to all of these amazing instructors, and artists, for making the 31st annual Art From The Heart show a very special event for the arts, the community, and the Arts Council,” the release stated. “Be sure to see their own work on display.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.