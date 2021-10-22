Rotary Club of Morehead City donates 20 blood pressure monitors to Broad Street Clinic

MOREHEAD CITY — Thanks to a Rotary District 7730 grant, the Rotary Club of Morehead City was able to donate 20 badly needed blood pressure monitors to the Broad Street Clinic in the month of October.
The club pursued the grant after speaking with Broad Street Clinic Executive Director Edie Reed about clinic needs. Telemedicine has become a significant tool for treatment of clinic patients, and the blood pressure monitors are essential for doctors to track the progress of hypertensive clients between in-person appointments.
Rotarian Jeff Johnson arranged for the purchase of the monitors through Community Pharmacy, and club members gathered to mark each one with a Rotary Wheel indicating the donor source.
As part of the monitor presentation, Ms. Reed spoke to the club about the clinic and its benefits to people in the community who fall through the cracks for essential medical services.
Broad Street Clinic was founded in 1993 by county physicians and other concerned citizens as a private nonprofit, free health clinic serving adult residents of Carteret County and surrounding areas. Its mission, she said, is to provide access to medical care for the uninsured, low-income population in our community.
The clinic was originally based in Beaufort, hence the name. It is are now located on N. 35th St. in Morehead City near Carteret Health Care. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday. Monday and Tuesday mornings are patient days when volunteer doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses work and see patients.
The Rotary Club of Morehead City is the oldest club in Carteret County and will celebrate 100 years of Service Above Self through Rotary in May 2025. Meetings are held each Thursday at 6 p.m. at Riverside Grill in Morehead City.
For more information about serving the community through Rotary, contact President Barbara Johnson at 252-241-1152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.