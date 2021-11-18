HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore is pleased to announce a November edition of Astronomy Night on Saturday, Nov. 20 outdoors at the Harkers Island Visitor Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
NASA Solar System Ambassador Brandon Porter will present a guided tour of the autumn night sky while learning more about the wonders of the beautiful, dark sky above eastern Carteret County.
Immediately after the presentation, park staff and local astronomers from the Crystal Coast Stargazers (a NASA Night Sky Network astronomy club) will host a Star Party (weather dependent), which will offer curious participants the chance to witness the moon and other sky-bound objects above the Southern Outer Banks through the lens of a telescope.
Make the most of the night by coming prepared. Masks are required to attend, especially in groups while using the telescopes. Check the weather and dress accordingly. Also, bring chairs for seating, water, snacks, bug repellent and flashlight with a red filter that helps in maintaining everyone’s night vision.
Folks may also consider bringing their own telescopes to learn how to get the most out of their own telescopic equipment from members of the Stargazers club.
The program is free.
For more information, visit go.nps.gov/astronomynight.
