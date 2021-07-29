Beaufort High School Class of 1955 donates more than $1,600 to NC Maritime Museum

BEAUFORT — When the Beaufort High School Class of 1955 decided to donate the money remaining in a class fund, the vote was a nearly unanimous one: give it to the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.
“The majority suggested the museum,” 1955 graduate Geneva Hardesty Boswell and organizer of the donation event said, noting there was only one who suggested another recipient.
Six former classmates from that class visited the museum, located on Front Street in downtown Beaufort, and delivered a check for more than $1,600 on July 16 to Museum Manager Michael Peters and the N.C. Maritime Museum System Director Joseph Schwarzer. The money came from the class Memorial Fund, which was started nearly 60 years ago. Classmates recently voted to donate the balance with the wish for it to remain in the community.
Price promised that would, indeed, be the case.
“We appreciate the Class of ’55 making this $1,600 donation,” he said in a news release. “What we’re going to do is take that money and combine it with other monies and use it toward future projects here in Beaufort.”
Boswell, who now lives in Greensboro, was joined by classmates Charlene Belton Harrell, who lives in Newport; Faye Mason Nelson and Ginny Hassell Poindexter, who both live in Beaufort; Anne Jolly Sabiston, who lives in Core Creek; and Doris Avery Shelton, who lives in Swansboro. They are among the 20 surviving members of the high school’s 40 graduates in 1955. But that crowd shared more than just their high school years — Beaufort High School covered grades one through 12.
Poindexter said the class was a standout one.
“We excelled in academics, school activities and, especially, sports,” she said. “The boys’ basketball team won the 1955 state 1A Championship with the help of four starters from the Class of ’55: Gehrmann Holland, Henry Safrit, Murray Pittman and Herb Mason.”
Beaufort High School’s last graduating class was in 1965. It subsequently merged with the Atlantic and Smyrna high schools to form East Carteret High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.