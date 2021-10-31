By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY — 'Tis the season for giving, and when it comes to Christmas shopping, being prepared is half the victory.
That often means embarking on the fun spree of finding that perfect gift ahead of time. After all, you have cookies to make, Christmas decorations to put up and gingerbread houses to build and trees to decorate.
But where to begin?
The Mistletoe Magic Holiday Gift Show is the perfect place for gift buying in one place, which also puts money back into our local economy. This year’s show will have an amazing array of merchandise with over 80 vendors selling gifts galore for everyone on your holiday shopping list. It’s shopping made easy all under one roof.
Browse the aisles for decorations, holiday entertainment ideas, children’s gifts and clothing, jewelry, wood art, pottery, holiday crafts and many more unique, one-of-a-kind items. Back by popular demand will be a special showcase of the popular LulaRoe Fashion.
One of those vendors, Marilyn Bernauer, owner of Sew Cute, has been doing the Mistletoe Magic Show for seven years.
“It by far is my favorite show,” she said. “It is well organized with a very talented group of vendors.”
Bernauer got interested in sewing from taking a home economics class in high school. She makes aprons, dish towels and purses out of placemats. A recently added item are girls’ dresses, and recently with COVID-19, she is adding masks.
“I am so very excited to be able to be a vendor this year at the Mistletoe Magic Show,” Bernauer adds. “We were not able to have it last year because of COVID, so when I found out they were having it this year, I made sure I was one of the first vendors to sign up. It is just a joy to be able to get back to a little normalcy.”
Her favorite part of what she does is seeing her customers come back show after show. The best thing is when little girls come back and model their new dress for her.
The Mistletoe Magic Holiday Gift Show will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. Admission is just $5 per person, and children 12 and under will be admitted free. Santa Claus will also be on hand and eager to pose for photographs with children.
The concession stand will be open all day with a fresh homemade breakfast and lunch menu, and of course, lots of dessert items. The annual show is the ideal way to put everyone in the holiday mood and infused with the spirit of Christmas. This show receives overwhelming support from the community and lots of positive feedback, both from attendees and the vendors who participate, so you do not want to miss it. Also, register to win a fabulous Down East Core Sounds Crab Pot Tree.
After all, it IS the most wonderful time of the year.
