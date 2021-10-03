NEWPORT — The SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House Gingerbread Festival will return to the Crystal Coast Civic Center, Friday to Sunday, Dec. 3-5.
The ninth annual benefit for CCHH is a special holiday event for the community, coordinated through volunteer efforts and dedicated to raising funds and awareness of the hospice house.
The CCHH Board of Directors is seeking sponsors for the festival and entries for the competition. This year’s festival will begin with a ticketed preview party Friday Dec. 3, from 7-11 p.m., featuring the Band of Oz. The festival will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a gingerbread house competition created by local artists, individuals, schools and community groups. There will also be spectacular crab pot Christmas trees designed and decorated by individuals and corporate sponsors, Santa Claus visits, face painting, holiday music and entertainment. All is free of charge. Crab pot trees, concessions and sweets will be available for sale.
The gingerbread house competition is free and open to bakers of all abilities and ages. The five categories are professional, adult, student, kids and pint size with cash prizes awarded in all categories. Entries do not have to be a house, just an edible structure.
A completed and signed entry form must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 30. Entries will be on display and open for public viewing during the festival. The awards reception will be Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.
The CCHH mission statement is to provide an inpatient hospice home to the service region and ensure exceptional care management and perpetual funding for facilities, services, programs and future expansion.
Since opening on July 1, 2013, CCHH has served over 1,800 patients and their families.
“With your support, we continue to fill this great need for our friends, families and neighbors within our 5-county region,” it was noted in a news release.
For more information, call 252-808-2244, visit the website at www.cchhnc.org or provide a like on Facebook and search for Gingerbread Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.