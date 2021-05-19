Kayak for The Warriors events begin Friday in Pine Knoll Shores with golf tournament

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Pine Knoll Shores Kayak for The Warriors race is set for Saturday, June 5, but the second Kayak for The Warriors golf tournament will begin Friday.
The Crystal Coast Country Club is hosting the golf tournament, as it did last year when organizers were unable to hold the annual kayak race due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the kayak race is back on and the golf tournament has become a permanent addition to raise funds for Hope for The Warriors, a national nonprofit that provides support for former and active service members and their families.
“Whether you plan to golf or kayak, paddle board or just join in the fun, the goal is to raise funds that will benefit the mission of Hope for The Warriors,” event organizers said in their announcement brochure. “All funds go to ensure that the sacrifices of wounded and fallen warriors and their families are never forgotten, nor their needs unmet, particularly with regard to the short and long-term care of the severely injured.”
Registration for the golf tournament is available online at k4tw.org. Paper registration forms are also available at Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall at 100 Municipal Circle and at the country club golf shop at 152 Oakleaf Drive. Registration costs $75 for singles, pairs or teams.
“There are prizes for first and second place teams and lots of fun activities,” event organizers said in their announcement brochure. “Registration includes lunch.”
You can also register online for the kayak and paddleboard race. The registration fee is $50 for single kayak/paddleboard racers and $100 for tandem kayaks. The fee includes a shirt and lunch for each racer.
“Each racer is encouraged to raise at least $100 in additional donations from their sponsors,” event organizers said. “Sponsor dollars must be submitted 24 hours before the race, including the electronic cut off if submitting online.”
The race is electronically timed, and in addition to best time, it is also based on the registrants who bring in the most donations in their name.
After the kayak and paddleboard race, an awards ceremony and barbecue feast will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Garner Park. Participation in the feast costs $10 per person or $15 per family. Shirts will also be on sale.
Event organizers said they hope to make 2021 “our most successful year yet.”
“If you’re unable to participate in any of our events, but want to make a tax-deductible contribution, you can make a cash donation, which would be very much appreciated,” they said.
Donations can be made online at k4tw.org or by filling out a donation form and dropping them off with a check at town hall. All checks should be payable to PKS Kayak for the Warriors. Checks may be mailed to PKS Kayak for the Warriors, c/o PKS Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.