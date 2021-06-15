ATLANTIC BEACH — After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently lifting outdoor restrictions, the Crystal Coast Stargazers, in conjunction with the Fort Macon State Park Education Series, are sponsoring Fort Macon Astronomy Night on Friday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m.
This is a free public event.
Come out to the beach access (bathhouse) parking lot at Fort Macon and join in on a night of astronomy. Ranger Paul Terry will discuss that month’s night sky, and telescopes will be set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear-weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. For those who have a telescope, feel free to bring it. No pets please, but this is a kid friendly event.
The Crystal Coast Stargazers will provide a number of personal telescopes for viewing fun and learning opportunities to the public.
The group’s last event was almost 2 years ago with over 400 attendees.
“Our purpose is to provide a fun, learning experience about our skies through our telescopes for folks who often wonder, ‘What is that in my night sky?’” said John McCay of Crystal Coast Stargazer. “This is a prime opportunity for dark-sky viewing, weather permitting.”
For more information, call McKay at 919-272-1339 or email jmckay@nc.rr.com. The event link is https://www.facebook.com
