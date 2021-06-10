EASTERN N.C. — The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region, Tricounty Giveback, Smiley’s Unique Entertainment and ViewStub are proud to announce a three-day virtual COVID-19 Relief Benefit Concert.
Funds raised through the live-streaming event will benefit the Red Cross and its ongoing efforts to maintain a healthy blood supply during the pandemic. The challenges of the last year have made it difficult for organizations to host events and concerts. Tricounty Giveback, Smiley’s Unique Entertainment and ViewStub are ready to bring people together through music and mission.
This three-day, live-streaming concert will air: Thursday, June 10, 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday, June 11, noon to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, June 12, 3 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are available at viewstub.com/Circle-for-Life, and $10 of every ticket sold will benefit the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. Bands and entertainers from all genres and across the world will perform.
Currently, confirmed artists include (CTS) Called To Serve, Kylie Trout, Houston Bernard, Sam Cary, Laine Lonero, Dinan, The Messenger Black Truth, Imblog, Black Tie Society, Bent By Sorrow, Old Iron, Stevie Franks, Markus Sanders, Toby Gibson, Toms Handgun, The Muckrakers, Silver Travis Band and Exploding Sun.
For more information about artists and band submissions, visit tricountygiveback.org. Band submissions are being accepted through Tuesday, June 1.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
