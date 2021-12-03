Christmas in the Cape event returns Sunday with celebration, decorating contest

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s annual holiday festival, Christmas in the Cape, is set for Sunday, with fun and shopping opportunities for the whole family.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. in Cape Carteret Community Park, behind the town hall off Dolphin Street, and will run through 7 p.m., after the lighting of the town Christmas tree around dark.
The event was not held last year or in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but town manager Zach Steffey said he hopes it will be bigger and better than ever this year, with plenty of vendors selling gift items. In 2018, the event drew a big crowd.
In addition to vendors, Mr. Steffey said, “There will be food trucks, kids’ crafts, music and ‘sleigh’ rides through Old Cape Carteret,” all adding up to fun for the whole family.
In addition, Mr. Steffey urged those who want to participate in the town’s home decorating contest to sign up on the town website, townofcapecarteret.org/, or call town hall at 252-393-8483 as soon as possible.
Decorations will be judged beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. If there’s inclement weather, the judging will begin at the same time Saturday, Dec. 11. All decorating should be completed and lit by 5:30 p.m.
The categories are best traditional lights, best coastal theme, best creative design and best overall design. Photos of the winners will be announced on the town’s Facebook page.
Mr. Steffey also said the town will accept Toys for Tots donations until the close of business Monday, Dec. 13.
