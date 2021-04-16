Legends & Lore roadside marker application process now open

NORTH CAROLINA — The Spring 2021 Legends & Lore application process is open between now and Monday, May 3.
Those interested can apply to receive a beautifully cast roadside marker to commemorate the folktale or local lore, music or craft, or other tradition that makes your community who and what it is.
The N.C. Folklife Institute is the Pomeroy Foundation’s state partner for Legends & Lore and is helping with applications. Those interested can contact NCFI by email to sarah@ncfolklife.or with any questions or to talk about ideas for potential applications.
To apply and read more about the process, visit the Pomeroy Foundation L&L website at wgpfoundation.org.
To learn more about the N.C. Folklife Institute, visit www.ncfolk.org and on its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.