The following are our upcoming special events, programs and classes for April 2022.
Recreation Center:
Annual Fitness Pass 2022
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2022 annual fitness passes. These facility usage fees are approved by the Morehead City Council and are valid for a calendar year (Jan. 1- Dec. 31). A valid ID must be presented during the facility pass purchase. Rates are listed below:
Youth (under 16): City Resident - $15 Non-Resident - $75 *gymnasium only usage*
Young Adult (aged 16 -17): City Resident - $25 Non-Resident - $100
Adult (18 & Older): City Resident - $75 Non-Resident - $150
Senior Citizen (62 & older): City Resident - $50 Non-Resident - $100
Family: City Resident - $125 Non-Resident - $250
Class Pass Only: $10 annually (not necessary if you purchase an annual fitness pass)
* A family facility usage fees pass is limited to related family members living in a household (single residence).
* The Daily use fee is $7.00. Daily fees do not accumulate toward the annual facility usage fees pass.
Please call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department with any questions: 252-726-5083.
Recreation Center Hours
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday:
8:00am-8:00pm
Saturdays: 8:00am-12:00pm
The Recreation Center will be closed 4/16/22 for Good Friday .
Free Fitness Orientation
Morehead City Parks and Recreation is happy to offer a free fitness orientation to new members. We will guide you through our facility and show you how to use select machines. This is by appointment only. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1 to schedule an appointment. *Must have an annual pass.
Classes:
Barre Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout
Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Circuit Fitness
Circuit Fitness is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday’s from 5:30-6:15PM. The fee is $5/class. The class will consist of a full body workout with weights, resistance bands, and some cardio. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
FUNctional Fitness
FUNctional Fitness is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday’s from 8:15-8:45. There is a $5 drop in fee. The class will consist of a full body workout to get you ready for the day. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Ballet-Jazz Fitness
Ballet-Jazz Fitness classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $5.00/class. This class is a dance-based fitness class for any level. The class incorporates basic ballet and jazz dancing for fitness & fun! Ballet-Jazz Fitness is taught by Lianda Lynk All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Differently-Abled Dance Class
We are excited to offer dance on Wednesdays from 4:00-4:30pm at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center for anyone with disabilities. This class will begin on Wednesday, April 6th and will be ongoing. This is open to all ages with a focus on getting exercise by dancing and moving to the beat with Ms. Amber! Contact 252-726-5083 for more information.
Kids Dance/Hip Hop
Kids are welcome to join Mrs. Amber in moving and grooving to the beat. Hip-hop is a fun way for kids to get their energy out while learning some fun, cool dance moves. This class is geared toward kids ages 6 and up, class is on Wednesday’s from 4:45-5:15PM and will take place at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. There is a fee of $5/ class. Each child must have an annual class pass for Morehead City Parks and Recreation ($5). For more information, please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Adult Dance Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors an adult dance fitness class that is held on Wednesday’s from 5:30-6:30pm. The class is a fun, jazzy, hip-hop-based dance workout that is great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. This class will be held at the Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 1
11th Street Vessel Storage
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting 11th Street Vessel Parking Permit applications on March 1; permits are valid March 1 – January 15 of the pass year. Vessel permit cost is $25. To be eligible for this permit, you must live within the town’s municipal limits and provide proof of residency (tax bill, utility bill, water bill, or deed). You also must provide proof of ownership of your vessel. Please contact Dockmaster, at 252-725-5025 for more details.
Programs:
Summer Camp 2022
Morehead City Parks and Recreation will be offering a six-week summer camp for kids ages 6-12. Camp will begin June 20th and end August 5th. Camp will be on break the week of July 4th and resume the following week. Registration begins April 1st at 8:00AM for Morehead City residents and May 1st at 8:00AM for non-residents. Proof of residency is required. Prices are as follows: Resident $350, Resident additional child $300, Non-resident $500, non-resident additional child $450. Registration will be available online athttps://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/Community/Program . For more information, please contact Victoria Ward •victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org (252) 726-5083 ext. 6.
Athletics:
Open-Play Pickleball
We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our newly renovated gym floors. The sessions are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday’s from 9:00-11:00AM. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Open Play Basketball
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers Open-Play Basketball on Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:00-2:00 PM. All participants must purchase an annual pass. Click here for more information.
Youth Indoor Volleyball League:
Registration: March 28th- April 11th
Practice will begin: April 18th
Ages: 9-14 years old
Philosophy: The league will offer an exciting volleyball experience with an emphasis on fun, skill development, tactics and competition. Concentration will be placed on establishing basic skills such as setting, passing and defense. The league will emphasize technique tactics in an intense training environment. The league will be divided by age for girls so the content of the league as well as the intensity will be structured to meet the varying needs of the different participants.
Contact: Keith Bernauer | Sports Coordinator | (252) 499-2811 | keith.bernauer@morheadcitync.org
Football Clinic
On April 23, 2022, Morehead City Parks and Recreation will be partnering with Chick-Fil-A of Morehead City, Great Clips and Bask Hotel to host our first annual football skills clinic for High School and Middle School Athletes. The clinic will be held from 8:00am-12:00pm at West Carteret High School. Registration is now open. All proceeds will be used to benefit the Parks and Recreation Scholarship Foundation and other charities through our community. For more information, contact Sports Coordinator, Keith Bernauer at 252-499-2811or emailKeith.Bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Spring Break Tennis Camp:
When: April 20-22
Registration: March 28th
Where: Shevans Park Tennis Courts
Ages: 8-16 years old
Philosophy: This beginner Tennis Camp will emphasize fundamentals in a fun and competitive environment. Through the utilization of the USTA NetGeneration curriculum, players will learn the basics of athletic movement, striking the ball, and the importance of sportsmanship. It is the goal of the camp to provide youth with an understanding of the sport and how it is played all the way through to the professional level.
Contact: Keith Bernauer | Sports Coordinator | (252) 499-2811 | keith.bernauer@morheadcitync.org
Basketball For Persons with Disabilities
We are excited to offer basketball on Wednesdays from 3:00-4:00pm at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center for anyone with disabilities. This is open to all ages with a focus on learning basic basketball skills while doing fun drills and light conditioning. Contact Keith Bernauer Sports Coordinator for more information. Keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org or 252-499-2811.
Events:
Cupcakes and Connections Networking Event March 30th
Join Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for a networking social! Connect with other local businesses and establish helpful relationships. Bring a business card and enter to win a prize sponsored by Robby Oakes Mortgage (CIMG)! Refreshments provided by Reed’s Coffee and Lowes Foods. This is a free event, held at the Morehead City Train Depot on Wednesday 3/30/22 from 12:00-2:00pm, drop-in. For more information, contact Victoria Ward atvictoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org
Easter Egg Hunt
Annual Easter Egg Hunt; Thursday, April 14th 2022.
The Annual Morehead City Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Thursday, April 14th at Rotary Park located at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road in Morehead City. The egg hunt activity areas will be divided into three sections by age groups as follows; 2& under, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. NO PETS PLEASE!!
Plan to ARRIVE EARLY since the egg hunt will begin promptly at 5:30PM. We will be closing entry to the park 5 minutes ‘till for safety of the children. Although thousands of eggs will be in each age section, kids tend to clean up these toy and candy-filled eggs much faster than they clean their rooms!! Bring your own basket. Lowes Foods will be bringing the Easter bunny for a photo opportunity. Don’t be late! You won’t want to miss out on all the fun of this great family event. For more information, call 726-5083.
Youth Fishing Palooza
Join Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for a Kids Fishing Palooza!
This event is for kids ages 3-15 years-old. Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, most creative fishing hat, largest fish by weight and smallest fish by weight. Bring your own pole or borrow one of ours (Limited Availability). Bait provided or bring your own. Registration at 8:30 AM • Registration Fee: $2.00. The event will take place on Saturday, April 9th 2022 • 9:00 AM-11:00 AM at Newport River Fishing Pier • 301 Highway 70. For more information, please contact Victoria Ward atVictoria.Ward@moreheadcitync.org • (252) 726-5083.
Second Saturdays 2022
Join Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for Second Saturdays!
From May 14th to October 8th, Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors a free summer concert series. The concerts are held on the Second Saturday of each month from 6:30-8:00 PM. The concerts feature classic rock, beach music, top40, and a little bit of everything. Second Saturdays are located at MLK Jr. City Park, 1001 Arendell Street, Morehead City. There will be food trucks, games, music, and fun.
The Independence Day Celebration (July 4th) will be held at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street, Morehead City. For more information, please contact Victoria Ward at Victoria.Ward@moreheadcitync.org • (252) 726-5083.
5/14/22 - Saturday
6:30-8 PM - Red and the Rockers (Classic Rock)
MLK Jr. City Park - Food Truck TBA
6/11/22 - Saturday
6:30-8:00PM - Built for Comfort (variety)
MLK Jr. City Park - Food Truck TBA
7/4/22 - Monday
6:30-9:30PM
*Fireworks at 9PM
The Main Event Band (pop and variety) - Jaycee Park
Food Truck TBA
7/9/22 Saturday
6:30-8:00PM - Thrillbillies
MLK Jr. City Park - Food Truck TBA
8/13/22 Saturday
6:30-8:00PM - Freeway
MLK Jr. City Park - Food Truck TBA
9/10/22 Saturday
6:30-8:00PM Circle City Rockers
MLK Jr. City Park - Food Truck TBA
10/8/22 Saturday
6:30-8:00PM Mikele Buck
MLK Jr. City Park - Food Truck TBA
Recreation Center Playground - now open
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has reopened our completely renovated playground. The park is located behind the Recreation Center at 1600 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC. For more information, visit MoreheadCityNC.org or contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Curb Market – Opening Day April 30th
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be opening the Curb Market on April 30th. The Town of Morehead City is excited to help preserve the reputation of the traditional Morehead City Curb Market. The market is located at the corner of Evans and S. 13th Street in Morehead City, NC. For more information, visit MoreheadCityNC.org or contact 252-726-5083 ext. 6.
Shevans Park Splash Pad
The Shevans park splash pad will open for its second season on Memorial Day weekend. There is no fee to use the splash pad. The park is open dawn to dusk. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
