New Girl Scout groups forming while welcoming those who want to learn, grow and thrive

CARTERET COUNTY — Girls entering grades K-12 are invited to join Girl Scouts to press play on exciting opportunities like travel, camping trips, service projects and more.
New troops are forming now across central and eastern North Carolina, and many will start to meet at the beginning of the school year. At Girl Scout troop meetings, girls can make new friends while discovering their strengths and passions. After a time when many were kept apart, Girl Scouts is excited to form bonds with their fellow troop members and volunteers while developing courage, confidence and character.
With programs in life skills, entrepreneurship, STEM, and the outdoors, girls learn about new topics in engaging and fun ways. Girl Scouts can select badges they would like to earn based on their interests, including 28 new badges that were released this month where girls can learn e-commerce skills, explore math in nature, and build digital leadership. Girl Scouts aims to meet the needs of today’s girls, and the new badges address some of parents’ top concerns for their children as they handle the increasingly digital world.
Another great way for girls to get involved is through council activities. Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is hosting a variety of events across the council’s 41-county footprint for girls to attend individually, with their Girl Scout troop or with their family. At Girl Scout events, girls can explore the world of robotics, hit the ski slopes or get certified as a babysitter. There is something for all interests and abilities, and there is financial assistance available to families that need it to ensure all girls can participate.
In addition to learning new skills through badgework, council events and troop meetings, Girl Scouts also learn that they can make an impact by helping others. Through the Girl Scouts highest awards – Gold, Silver and Bronze – girls in grades 6-12 identify an issue they care about and lead a “Take Action” project to make a lasting change. Girls see first-hand that they have the power to achieve anything they set their minds to, and that they can truly make a difference in their community and even the world.
According to the Girl Scout Research Institute, 80% of Girl Scouts believe they have a strong sense of self, as compared to 68% of non-Girl Scouts. When girls join Girl Scouts, they sign up for endless opportunities to learn, grow and thrive.
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines will work together with parents and caregivers to find the right troop for their girl based on age, location and meeting times. Girls can also join as an individually registered Girl Scout, where they earn badges, attend activities and earn highest awards on their own time.
There are so many ways to get involved with the world’s largest organization for girls. Get started as a Girl Scout by visiting HYPERLINK “http://www.JoinGirlScoutsNC.org” www.JoinGirlScoutsNC.org.
To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit HYPERLINK “http://www.nccoastalpines.org” www.nccoastalpines.org or call 1-800-284-4475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.