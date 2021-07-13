The incomparable “Nutty Buddy” sweet sugar cone holds scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, topped with a chocolate coating and peanut chunks. Was there a dollop of whipped cream in there, too?
Nutty Buddy was created by Seymour Ice Cream Company in Dorchester, Mass., and named after its owner, Buddy Seymourian. Seymour’s ice cream factory was located in a three-story brick building built in the 1850s, but historians cannot agree on the company’s founding date.
Seymour Ice Cream ceased operations in the 1980s, but the Nutty Buddy product has been passed along to an assortment of ice cream makers.
The product eventually found a loving Southern home with Mayfield Creamery of Athens, Tenn., about midway between Knoxville and Chattanooga.
“Ever since my grandfather, T.B. Mayfield Jr., shared his first batch of ice cream with our family and friends in 1923, our passion for making only the finest quality ice cream has never wavered,” said grandson Scottie Mayfield.
“Today, almost 100 years later, I’m proud to say that we still use fresh cream from our own dairy to ensure we continue to deliver the genuine Southern homemade taste beloved by generations of Southern families.”
Mayfield was purchased in 1990 by Dean Foods, based in Dallas, Texas.
Mayfield Creamery products are now sold in 10 southeastern states: Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.
New packaging was introduced in 2017. The graphics prominently feature a classic Mayfield delivery truck set against the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, highlighting the brand’s authentic southern roots, a spokesperson said. The familiar yellow and brown color tones have been retained.
Sierra McClain of Capital Press reported that Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) of Kansas City, Kan., completed its acquisition of Dean Foods on May 1, 2020. DFA is the nation’s largest dairy cooperative with more than 13,500 farmer-members in 48 states and annual revenues of about $14 billion. Important consumer product brands include Borden cheese and Breakstone’s butter.
DFA purchased virtually all of Dean Foods’ assets, including 44 facilities, for $433 million. The deal required the approval of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Loyal Nutty Buddy fans were fearful that whole ordeal could result in Nutty Buddy cones being rationed, said T. Michael Smith of Roanoke, Va., an author and retired financial analyst.
Smith shared an interesting story recently on his “Old and Quirky” blog. He said: “Several ladies were talking in our grill (at the Brandon Oaks senior living center) about the lack of Nutty Buddies in the display case. Alice was sitting in her motorized chair talking to Eloise: ‘I have seven of them in my basket. I’m going to put them in my freezer.’”
“Eloise replied, ‘We won’t have to use them until next week. I have five in my freezer for this Friday (ice cream treat day for this circle of friends). That’s one for you, one for me, one for Maggie, one for Janet, and a fifth one, if Joycelyn shows up.’”
“‘Great! We can use mine next week,’ Alice said. ‘I was told that another box was found” in the central, walk-in freezer. “Since I have the last seven from the display case, they’ll probably bring out more. We’ll need to check tomorrow and the next day.’”
“‘Let’s just get five at a time,’ Eloise commented. ‘We don’t want to create suspicion.’”
