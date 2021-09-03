Group to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Cast members of Elysian Players’ production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dance a hoedown at a recent dress rehearsal. The show will be presented at South Banks Church in Morehead City the first three weekends of September. (Emily Saunders photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — The Elysian Players will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat the first three weekends of September at South Banks Church in Morehead City.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 3-4, Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18 and at 3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5, 12 and 19.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

To purchase tickets, visit elysianplayers.org or call the box office at 252-773-0438.

The play will be presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.