Group to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

MOREHEAD CITY — The Elysian Players will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat the first three weekends of September at South Banks Church in Morehead City.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 3-4, Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18 and at 3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 5, 12 and 19.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
To purchase tickets, visit elysianplayers.org or call the box office at 252-773-0438.
The play will be presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.