‘Bells for Eli’ author to meet with readers, sign books at Dee Gee’s Gifts and Books

MOREHEAD CITY — Dee Gee’s Gifts and Books Gifts will be the site Thursday of a meet-and-greet book signing with author Susan Beckham Zurenda, whose Southern literary novel “Bells for Eli” captures the hearts of those who have known the tug of young love as it shapes their lives for years to come.
Even though it’s commonly referred to as a debut novel, the 65-year-old retired teacher and mother of two, plus four grandchildren, who lives in Spartanburg, S.C. with her husband Wayne, is no stranger to the written word, whether woven by her own hand or by the hands of thousands of students she has mentored.
After 33 years of teaching English to college students and AP high school students, she fondly recalls, “I wanted to instill a love of literature and to help my students understand how studying literature shows us more deeply what it means to be human. Literature takes us out of our narrow perspectives and into the larger world. I loved nothing more than being in class with my students when they were fully engaged in literature.”
And for Zurenda, literature is more than just the written word springing from the well of a creative mind. It is “a culmination of many disciplines: sociology, psychology, history, religion, etc.”
Even though her success with “Bells for Eli” may appear like the realization of a dream later in life, Zurenda has always been a writer, if not on paper, certainly in mind.
“I’m not really sure how I started writing,” she said. “Since I can remember, I’ve loved to write. My earliest public writings were Peanuts skits I wrote for my friends and me to perform at occasions, ranging from junior high talent shows to an annual entertainment program at Girl Scout summer camp.
“But I didn’t aspire to be a writer until late in my college life. I had started out as a music major and switched to an English major after I took an elective class in Southern Literature. The more I read, the more I wanted to write. In my first job out of college, I was a reporter for a daily newspaper. During breaks when I wasn’t out on assignment or writing articles, I’d pull out a short story I was working on.”
Zurenda has come a long way since her “Peanuts” days. During her years of teaching at Spartanburg Community College and then as an AP English teacher at Spartanburg High School, she published short stories and won numerous regional awards, such as the South Carolina Fiction Prize (twice), the Porter Fleming Competition, The Southern Writers Symposium Emerging Writers Fiction Contest, The Hub City Hardegree Contest in Fiction, Alabama Conclave First Novel Chapter Contest and The Jubilee Writing Competition (twice). Since 2018, she has published six stories in literary magazines.
The praises for Zurenda as a debut novelist are numerous and flattering (see www.susanzurenda.com). One such commendation comes from Cassandra King Conroy, the award-winning and New York Times best-selling author of five novels and the memoir “Tell Me A Story: My Life with Pat Conroy.”
“A stunning debut, ‘Bells for Eli’ establishes Susan Beckham Zurenda as one of the most exciting new voices in Southern fiction,” Cassandra Conroy writes. “In this tender, beautifully-rendered novel, the powerful connection between cousins Delia and Eli takes them on a journey fraught with longing, desire and heartbreak. Through loss, Delia comes to understand that the bonds of love can never truly be broken.”
The book is the Gold Medal (first place) winner in the 2021 IPPY Awards for Best First Book—Fiction.
Zurenda explains that “Bells for Eli” is inspired by a real-life first cousin’s tragic childhood accident in the late 1950s. The novel explores how one misstep changes the trajectory of a young boy’s life and creates immense conflict in the lives of those around him in a time and place of supposed innocence in the small-town South of the 60s and 70s.
“Bells for Eli” is a distinctive, coming-of-age story in which first cousins Ellison Winfield (Eli) and Adeline Green (Delia), living across the street from each other and born of parents from different social strata, grow extraordinarily close in childhood, in large part because of Eli’s accident. As Eli encounters the bullying and shunning by schoolmates who don’t understand and mock his disfigurement and frailty, achieving acceptance is torturous, not only for Eli, but for Delia who becomes her cousin’s protector.
Tragedy from a personal accident is something Zurenda knows about firsthand after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run when she was out walking on Thanksgiving Day 2019.
Her alertness of the oncoming driver’s carelessness was a blessing.
“I am indeed lucky to be alive,” she said. “Without the split second to pivot in an attempt to jump off the road, instead of the car hitting my left ankle and pitching me about eight feet into the weeds and brambles, I would have collided head on with the front of the vehicle.”
Zurenda had surgery during the first week that December.
“What I mostly thought about was whether I would be able to go on my book tour in March 2020, not knowing it would be COVID that shut me down,” she recalled. “It turned out I was out of my air cast and able to put weight on my foot about two weeks before my first book event. I was moving slowly, but with the aid of my late grandmother’s cane, got along just fine during the five or six live events that took place pre-COVID. It wasn’t all bad riding in a wheelchair through the airports because I didn’t have to wait in lines.”
The driver of the vehicle was never apprehended.
Meanwhile, the now famous author from Spartanburg is juggling the success of her debut novel while also getting on with having her second book shopped around, as she describes, “My agent is currently sending out the manuscript of my second novel that draws on my experiences as a high school English teacher. ‘The Teacher and the Motel Girl’ (working title) is a story in which two high school students from vastly different backgrounds, who fall in love, attempt to navigate complications readers might never imagine.
“Interwoven with the story of Hazel, a high school junior living with her family in a rundown motel, and the privileged high school senior Sterling is the story of their English teacher, Angela Wilmore, as she confronts the multi-faceted challenges of the overloaded life that public high school teachers face every minute of their days, in and out of the classroom.”
Zurenda will meet and greet readers while signing books at Dee Gee’s Gifts and Books in Morehead City on Thursday, July 29 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This community event is free and open to the public.
