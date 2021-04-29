County DKG chapter holds April meeting with new members being inducted

From left to right are: front row, Bonnie Ferneau, Lucy Bond, Gail Barnes and school board member Katie Statler; second row, Toni and Michael Luther, Jill King, Tammy Schooley, Jenny Combs, Karen Bochnovic, Dr. Tracy Mancini and Julia Thorn; third row, Debra Stinson, Rosa Langston, Jeannie Potter, June Vann, June Merrill, Sherrill Moraven and Jeffrie Holloway; top row, Diane Willis, Claudia Beamon, Gay Lea, Becky Lail, Dr. Cathy Tomon, Barbara Hill and Susan Merrell. (Digitally engineerd graphic)