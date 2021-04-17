Beaufort Historic Site welcomes back Publick Day Sale

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Historic Site, located at 130 Turner St., will transform into an open-air marketplace on Saturday, April 24 with Publick Day Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Publick Day welcomes visitors to explore the vast array of crafts, art, goods and food for sale from various vendors and Old Beaufort Farmers Market favorites.
“We are excited to welcome back Publick Day this year,” BHS Public Relations Director Hannah Taylor said. “It will be a little different with everyone wearing masks and vendors spread throughout different parts of the grounds, but we think it will make it fun like a little treasure hunt to find our vendors and the unique goods they are selling.”
BHS Executive Director Patricia Suggs echoed her enthusiasm for the event: “Publick Day is a true community event that marks the beginning of spring here at the Beaufort Historic Site. It provides the chance to shop local and find the perfect treasure that you couldn’t necessarily find on the shelf of any store.”
The event is based on the colonial-era Williamsburg “Publick Times,” which gave community members an opportunity to come to town to see and be seen, conduct court business, shop, gossip, dine and dance, all centered around the general court session. This modern-day event offers some of the same. Expect to find a variety of vendors selling antiques, vintage finds, collectibles, arts and crafts, wood crafts, furniture, hand-made jewelry, baskets, pottery, candles and more.
“We have a great group of vendors set up,” Taylor said. “We even have author and Beaufort native, Deborah Van Dyken, who will also be selling copies of her new book, ‘Wild Geese Flying.’ We cannot wait to welcome all of our returning and new vendors for this special event.”
The Carteret County Master Gardeners will have a full array of native flowers and plants for sale to benefit their ongoing classes and programs and will be on hand to answer gardening questions. The Old Beaufort Shop, as well as the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery with featured artist Pat Holscher, will also be open for guests to purchase unique gifts and fine art.
All proceeds from Publick Day go toward the ongoing restoration efforts and educational programs of the Beaufort Historical Association. For more information on Publick Day, call 252-728-5225.
