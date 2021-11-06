Beaufort fire, police departments hold ‘Spooktacular’ event

BEAUFORT — On Friday, Oct. 29 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain’s Beaufort Teen Center, members in the center and Beaufort Elementary Unit enjoyed an “Spooktacular” afternoon of Halloween fun.
The Beaufort Fire Department and Beaufort Police Department brought candy for the kids and gave them tours of the fire trucks. Members also enjoyed hot dogs, individual snacks, cupcakes and a variety of fun activities.
Members served by the Beaufort Teen Center and Beaufort Elementary Unit would like to express their gratitude to One Harbor Church, the Beaufort Fire Department and Beaufort Police Department, as well as longtime volunteer and board member Karen Willis for making this a “Spooktacular” event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.