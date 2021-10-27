Fort Hancock DAR Chapter observes 2021 National Day of Service

The Fort Hancock DAR Chapter of Morehead City honors first responders throughout the county, such as here at Morehead City EMS/Fire Station No. 2. Left to right are: front row, Pat Keefer, Judy Cox, Mary Tripp, Lisa Pangburn, Fire/EMS Coordinator Capt. Kelly Urban; second row, Carol Keefer, Carrie Tyndall, administrative assistant; back row, Chief Jamie Fulk, Deputy Chief Courtney Wade, Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Dykeman Baily Captain and Assistant Fire Marshal Bobby Stephens Jr. (Contributed photo)