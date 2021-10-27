Fort Hancock DAR Chapter observes 2021 National Day of Service

CARTERET COUNTY — Daughters of the American Revolution DAR members from all over the world celebrated the 131st anniversary of its on Oct. 11 by observing the National Day of Service.
With more than 1 million members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR, which is comprised of descendants of the Patriots who won American independence, was founded as a service organization to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
The Fort Hancock DAR Chapter of Morehead City honored first responders of Morehead City and Beaufort by delivering a variety of baked goods and fruit to each of the three Morehead City EMS/Fire Stations, the Morehead City Police Department, the Beaufort EMS/Fire Station and the Beaufort Police Department. Fort Hancock DAR members who delivered “treats” were Glad Atkins, Judy Brake, Gail Connell, Robin Connell, Judy Cox, Penny Holland, Betsy Howell, Carol Keefer, Pat Keefer, Claudia Lewis, Lisa Pangburn, Lou Ann Taylor, Mary Tripp, Kathy Vinson, Sue Way and Ann Whitford.
Fort Hancock was founded in April 2017 with 13 members. Since its founding, the chapter’s 36 members have logged 2,000 hours of volunteer activity that assisted community needs. It is their patriotic devotion that has sustained them for 131 years.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with first step into the world of genealogy. For more information, contact Morehead.city.dar@gmail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.