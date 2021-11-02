NEW BERN — The Coastal Photo Club is proud to announce its Fall Major Competition, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 13.
This is an annual event for club members to compete against one another, showing their very finest work.
Traditionally close to a hundred fine photographic prints compete with each other in three classifications – color, monochrome and digital manipulation – with a final “Best of Show” winner selected from the top picks.
The two judges selected for this year’s event are Emily Holmes from Kill Devil Hills and Bob Mackowski from New Bern.
The Coastal Photo Club was conceived in 1991 and has grown and flourished since then. The club, based in New Bern, covers much of eastern North Carolina, including members from Greenville, Morehead City and Swansboro.
The Nov. 13 event is open to the public free of charge and will be held in the Centenary United Methodist Church near downtown New Bern. Judging will begin at 9:30 a.m. The group’s website is: www.coastalphotoclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.