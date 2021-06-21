BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public Library System’s 2021 summer reading program, Tails and Tales, kicked off last week, with officials hoping to keep children and teens actively engaged in learning to avoid the “summer slide.”
The program began June 14 and is open to all ages, including adults. During the nine-week program, running through Monday, Aug. 16, the library will offer virtual programs, “grab and go” activity kits and reading challenges with prizes. Like last year, the program will be virtual and is free to the public.
The programs will be offered for a variety of ages, from pre-Kindergarten to adults. To view the full list of events and to register, visit carteretcountync.libcal.com/calendar.
Lesley Mason, CCPL system director, said the program helps engage children who may otherwise experience summer learning loss, referred to as the “summer slide.”
“Studies show the detrimental effects of summer learning loss. According to the National Summer Learning Association, some children experience one to three months of reading loss during the summer, a phenomenon that affects mainly low-income students without access to books when not in school,” Ms. Mason said. “Libraries work diligently to have timely and popular items available to families year-round but take special care to schedule activities and events during the summer.”
To help encourage summer reading, each participant who completes the program and turns in a completed reading log will be entered into a raffle for a prize pack, which includes tickets to the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, an autographed book and more. Every child and teen that finishes the program will be allowed to select a new paperback book.
Ms. Mason said it’s important for parents and caregivers to take an active role in children planning visits to the library. She suggests parents read in front of their children to emulate good habits and show reading can be an enjoyable activity rather than an “assignment.”
“It’s also important to allow children to select materials that they want to read. Reading for enjoyment is a lifelong habit cultivated when reading is associated with fun and not labeled as a chore,” she added. “The best way to do this is to allow children to select books that interest them. When they take ownership of what they read, they are more motived to keep reading.”
The library has reached out to the Carteret County public school system, the Carteret Partnership for Children and the Bridge Downeast to help get the word out to families about the summer reading program. Ms. Mason said the virtual program offers a degree of flexibility for participation because the content can be accessed at any time. For those without internet access at home, the library will offer “take and make” craft kits, along with passive programs that be enjoyed during a quick visit to the library.
“The choice to schedule virtual programming this year was difficult but done with an abundance of caution in mind,” Ms. Mason said, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “When considering that children are still mostly unvaccinated, we wanted to be as safe as we could this year.”
Ms. Mason also highlighted June as National Audiobook Month, reminding patrons the library has several different digital and audiobook options, and public school students may access additional materials using their student ID as a library card. She said audio helps increase reading comprehension and accuracy, as well as reading motivation.
As always, Ms. Mason encourages caregivers to read aloud to their children.
“Reading together as a family builds common memories and can be a source of commonality. I encourage parents to read the same chapter books as their children,” she said. “Wonderful critical discussions can happen when families read together.”
As for hot books this summer, Ms. Mason said graphic novels and fantasy books are always popular with children and teens and are becoming increasingly popular with adults, as well. She recommends the Geronimo Stilton graphic novel series for younger children and the March trilogy by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell for older readers.
More information about the library’s Tails and Tales summer reading program can be found online at carteretcountync.libguides.com.
