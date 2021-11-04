Fall into fun and food as Cape Carteret’s festival returns Saturday

CAPE CARTERET — After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cape Carteret Fall Festival is back.
The event, which drew a big crowd in 2019, will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Cape Carteret Community Park, behind the town hall at the intersection of Highway 24 and Dolphin Street.
The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 7.
Town Commissioner Steve Martin, who for the past four years has been a strong advocate for parks and special events, said he’s excited about the festival’s revival.
“Two years ago, it was great. It’s the best event we’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s really our signature event and we enjoy doing it.”
Mr. Martin praised staff for organizing it and working during the event, just as they did with the first watermelon festival this past summer.
“It’s a lot of extra work in addition to the what the staff already does, and they do a great job on it,” he said. “I’m really proud of how far this town has come in the past few years. Four years ago, we really didn’t have anything for people to do here.”
Now, there is the watermelon festival, the fall festival and a Christmas event, plus a new kayak launch and park and improvements at other parks.
“I’m happy about all of this,” Mr. Martin said. “I hope a lot of people come out Saturday.”
After the hotly contested municipal election Tuesday, in which Mr. Martin was reelected and newcomers Cameron Watt and Charlie Morgan also won seats, “we all need to come together and just have some fun,” Mr. Martin said.
Parking for the festival is at Cape Carteret Baptist Church on Anita Forte Drive.
There will be more than 60 vendors selling their crafts, plus 11 food trucks with grub to satisfy festivalgoers’ palate.
There also will be live music from two bands, the Hank Bowman Bluegrass Band and Hank Barbee and the Dust Parade. The former will play from noon to 2 p.m. and the latter from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Dust Parade, led by singer and guitarist Mr. Barbee, plays what it calls “a unique brand of surfy/jazz-rock and bluesy/soul rhythms set to life over incisive and socially conscious songwriting.”
As in 2019, there will be hayrides on town streets, plenty of games and other fun activities for children and touch-a-truck event, also popular with children.
“We are looking forward to a great Fall Festival this Saturday,” town manager Zach Steffey added in an email Thursday. “We are extremely grateful for our sponsors, Lowes Home Improvement of Cape Carteret, the Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU), and the Crystal Coast Tourism Authority. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday and to a fun, festive fall event!”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.