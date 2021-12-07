BEAUFORT — The 27th annual John Costlow Christmas Train Show is scheduled for the third weekend of this month with the locations and dates having changed this year.
The show will be located at the N.C. Maritime Museum at 315 Front St. in Beaufort. Dates are Friday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
