Fourth Annual ‘Swing for Scholarships’ Golf Tournament set for Oct. 7

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
MOREHEAD CITY — Golf combines two favorite American pastimes: taking long walks and hitting things with a stick. Golfers Sean and Karen Ahern are members of the Carteret County Association of Realtors, an organization of real estate professionals, created to promote high ethical standards and to enhance the professional and personal growth of its memberships through information, education and with a great emphasis on community involvement.
The Aherns also have been members at Morehead City Country Club for years. At one of the annual events at the club, Sean won 30 free rounds of golf. He was on the scholarship committee at that time, and Karen was an area director for the association. They had been struggling for years to find a fundraiser that could create sustainable and profitable funds. It soon dawned on them that Sean could donate those rounds of golf as seed for creating a golf tournament fundraiser.
When they began to work on the tournament, Karen was elected by the board to head the committee. Karen said, “We have been blessed with a great real estate career, and we believe strongly in giving back and helping our community.” Their favorite part of the event is watching everyone having such a great time for a great cause. The best reward is seeing a student when they are told they are the recipient of a scholarship. Many of the scholarships can be used for anything that will help the students; for transportation, rent, laptops, books, or food. To date, over $75,000 has been raised.
This year’s recipient was Rebecca Mills, a graduate of East Carteret High School. She is attending UNC Charlotte and is majoring in kinesiology and minoring in dance. Kinesiologists study the motor skills, the mechanical aspects of movement and the body’s responses to physical activity. A Kinesiologist may work in a public-school fitness program, design exercise programs for people with or without disabilities or work with patients recovering from disease, accidents or surgery. The Mills family is grateful for living in a community that helps and promotes education.
The 4th Annual “Swing for Scholarships” Golf tournament folks are hoping to add another $15,000 to $20,000 this year. The event will be held at Morehead City Country Club and is located at 2900 Country Club Road in Morehead City. The tournament will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7 with registration starting at 1pm. Lunch will be provided at 1:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. shotgun start. The awards and prizes will begin at 6 p.m.
