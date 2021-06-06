White receives ACCC People’s Choice Award for third straight year

MOREHEAD CITY — Three times is a charm! Congratulations goes out to local artist Vicky White for winning the Art From The Heart People’s Choice Award for the third year in a row.
Her paper mache sculpture “Wading in Paradise” received the most votes during the show.
The Art From The Heart Show and Sale came to a close May 22. Despite being planned only four weeks prior to opening, the show had some impressive numbers for being open only eight days total.
By the numbers:
n Over 350 visitors to the show.
n 204 individual pieces of art were on display.
n 114 area artists participated.
n $1,100 in awards were presented.
n Just over $6,100 in sales were made.
“A very big thank you goes out to all the volunteers and board members for making this show happen!” it was noted in an Arts Council of Carteret County news release.
Be prepared for next year as the show will be held in February, the usual time of year.
“We look forward to seeing you again!” the release noted.
