Bike the Banks grows in 6th year

EMERALD ISLE — The sixth annual Bike the Banks was held by the Emerald Isle Bike and Pedestrian Committee on Saturday, May 1, and saw a strong turnout.
Registration for the overall event was around 285, which was 100 more riders than the 2019 event, according to Mike Taylor, event chair. He noted more than 240 of those registered participated the day of the event.
There were three separate rides: a 10-mile fun ride around Emerald Isle, a 50-mile ride to Fort Macon and back, and the 100-mile “century” ride to Harkers Island and back.
“The largest contingent was the 50-milers who rode to Fort Macon and back,” said Mr. Taylor. “There were well over 150 of those and another 40 or so who did the century out to Harkers Island and back. There were about 40 riders in the 10-mile run ride.”
At the start of the race, committee member Ken Stone informed the group that money raised from the event will go to maintain The Emerald Path, the 12-mile bicycle and pedestrian walkway that runs the length of the Town.
Approximately a dozen volunteers were involved with the event, and the next one is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
