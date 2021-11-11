Gaylon Pope & SweetWater’s Ho-Ho Christmas Show set for Nov. 20

MOREHEAD CITY — Gaylon Pope & SweetWater’s Ho-Ho Christmas Show at South Banks Community Church on Highway 70 West is slated Saturday, Nov. 20.
The show only (no dinner) will be at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6.
Tickets are on sale at the Kountry Kitchen, located in the Brandywine Shopping Center or call 919-915-1422. Seating and tickets will be limited. Prices are $20 for adults in advance or $23 at the door, and $15 for children 12 and under in advance or $18 at the door.
The group will also be in Beulaville at Mike’s Farm for two shows per day each Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday on Nov. 26 through Dec. 23, with an encore show slated Sunday, Dec. 26. The dinner show will also include a Hayride thru the Festival of Lights.
For reservations and prices, call Mike’s Farm at 1-910-324-3770.
More information on Gaylon & SweetWater can be found online at gaylonpopeandsweetwater.com.
