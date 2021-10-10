CARTERET COUNTY — The next Dockside Chat will take place Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. with Caprice Pratt, spokeswoman for new local group “Plastic Free by the Sea.”
Ms. Pratt will bring those tuning in up to speed on the status of the plastic problem in Carteret County. She will talk about goals of her group and ideas for living plastic free.
To join in, visit cddocksidechats.eventbrite.com.
Dockside Chat is sponsored by the Carteret County Democratic Party. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.