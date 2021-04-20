Morehead City Rotary Club donates $12,800 for Alzheimer’s research

MOREHEAD CITY — The Rotary Club of Morehead City sponsored Balsam Range in a concert April 9 at Glad Tidings Church as a fundraiser for cutting edge Alzheimer’s research.
The Rotary Club expresses appreciation for its attendees and especially the sponsors listed below, making it possible for Rotarian Jim Gregson to present a $12,800 check to Rotary’s District Governor Dawn Rochelle. This donation, along with past donations, totals more than $50,000 the club has given to the Rotary’s Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust Fund.
Sponsors for the concert are: Island Grille; the Carteret County News-Times; Carteret Health Care; Altrius Capital Management; Wells Fargo Advisors - Daniel Fischler; BEAUTYCOUNTER by Jayna; Hyundai of New Bern; Barbara Johnson in honor of Rick Johnson; Roseann and Mark LaRoque; Bogue Sound Financial; Carteret Landing Assisted Living; Brookdale Senior Living, Memory Care, and Assisted Living; Pam Bird of Al Williams Properties; Al Williams of Al Williams Properties; Ralph’s Sign Shop; Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant & Catering; Kirkman, Whitford, Brady, Berryman & Gordon, P.A. Law Firm; Chalk & Gibbs Insurance & Real Estate; B&B Outdoor Power; Barrett Davis Family Dentistry; Betty & Ann Carpenter; Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative; Friendly Market Foods; Dr. Winchester at Comprehensive Dental Center; Dr. Clark Johnson at Johnson Family Dentistry; Parker Auto Group – Parker Honda – Parker Buick GMC; Atlantic Wealth Management; RE/MAX Ocean Properties; Dr. David P. Robertson, DDS; Sports Center; Williams Hardware; The Law Offices of John Drew Warlick, P.A.; James M. Davis Industries, Inc.; The Insurance Center; Dr. Stephen M. Smith, DDS and Melanie; Denise Bedard and Carolyn Perrigo in honor of Teodora Jankowski Lempicki; Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.