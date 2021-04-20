Morehead City Rotary Club donates $12,800 for Alzheimer’s research

Morehead City Rotarian Jim Gregson, left, presents a $12,800 check to Rotary’s District Governor Dawn Rochelle as proceeds from the Balsam Range concert at Glad Tidings Church recently. (Contributed photo)

MOREHEAD CITY — The Rotary Club of Morehead City sponsored Balsam Range in a concert April 9 at Glad Tidings Church as a fundraiser for cutting edge Alzheimer’s research.  

The Rotary Club expresses appreciation for its attendees and especially the sponsors listed below, making it possible for Rotarian Jim Gregson to present a $12,800 check to Rotary’s District Governor Dawn Rochelle. This donation, along with past donations, totals more than $50,000 the club has given to the Rotary’s Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust Fund.

Sponsors for the concert are: Island Grille;  the Carteret  County  News-Times;  Carteret  Health  Care;    Altrius  Capital Management;  Wells  Fargo  Advisors  -  Daniel  Fischler;  BEAUTYCOUNTER  by  Jayna; Hyundai of New Bern; Barbara Johnson in honor of Rick Johnson; Roseann and Mark LaRoque; Bogue Sound Financial; Carteret Landing Assisted Living; Brookdale Senior Living,  Memory  Care,  and  Assisted  Living;  Pam  Bird  of  Al  Williams  Properties;  Al Williams of Al Williams Properties; Ralph’s Sign Shop; Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant & Catering; Kirkman,  Whitford,  Brady,  Berryman  &  Gordon,  P.A.  Law Firm; Chalk & Gibbs Insurance & Real Estate; B&B Outdoor Power; Barrett Davis Family Dentistry; Betty & Ann Carpenter; Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative; Friendly Market Foods; Dr. Winchester at Comprehensive Dental Center; Dr.  Clark Johnson at Johnson Family Dentistry; Parker Auto Group – Parker Honda – Parker Buick GMC; Atlantic Wealth Management; RE/MAX Ocean Properties; Dr. David P. Robertson, DDS; Sports Center; Williams Hardware; The Law Offices of John Drew Warlick, P.A.; James M.  Davis Industries, Inc.; The Insurance Center; Dr.  Stephen M.  Smith, DDS and Melanie; Denise Bedard and Carolyn Perrigo in honor of Teodora Jankowski Lempicki; Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty.

