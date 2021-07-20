Have you been to Harkers Island lately? Historically, this community is regarded as the hub of the Down East region within Carteret County.
Harkers Island has a land area of about 2.2 square miles, but it is bursting with maritime legend and lore...just waiting to be discovered by those who indulge in the intrigues of heritage and cultural tourism.
Carry your summer friends and family to visit Harkers Island and soak it all in...and make “gee-forever” memories.
Today, the census takers say about 1,260 people live on Harkers Island. The island is surrounded by an assortment of bodies of water, namely Back Sound, North River, The Straits and Core Sound.
Harkers Island is the closest population center to the iconic diamond lighthouse at Cape Lookout National Seashore on South Core Banks. Ferries run regularly from the National Park Service Visitor Center at the east’ard end of Harkers Island at Shell Point.
The first inhabitants of the island were believed to be members of the Coree tribe of Native Americans, affiliated with the Algonquian people, who were great fishermen.
In 1584, the island was charted by English Capt. John White, who would become the governor of the famous Lost Colony. Capt. White participated in the first expedition arranged by Sir Walter Raleigh.
The island later appeared on a 1624 map drawn by English Capt. John Smith, the colonial governor of Jamestown, Va. He designated the island as Davers Ile. (Sir John Davers was one of the original Jamestown settlers in 1607.)
The small island was called Craney Island in 1707 when the Lords Proprietors of the Carolina Province awarded Farnifold Green “the first patent for lands in the Core Sound area.” Green sold his island in 1709 to Col. William Brice for £5, who on the very same day sold it to Thomas Sparrow III for £10.
At some point around 1718, ownership of Craney Island transferred to Thomas Pollock, who served twice as the acting governor of colonial North Carolina. Upon Pollock’s death in 1722, Craney Island passed to George Pollock, the youngest of four children.
George Pollock sold Craney Island in 1730 to Ebenezer Harker for “£400 and a 20-foot boat with oars and a mast.”
Harker had come south from Boston in 1715. He was a wealthy mariner, ship captain, whaler and shipbuilder. Here, he met and married Elizabeth Brooks of Beaufort. The couple reportedly had five children.
By 1733, the Harker family had built a large home and boat building facility on the nor’west’ard end of Craney Island. It was named Harkers Point. During his lifetime, Ebenezer Harker served as county tax collector, justice of the peace and sheriff.
After Harker’s death in 1765, his widow and children assumed ownership of separate parcels. Some years after the passing of Ebenezer Harker, Craney Island was renamed as Harkers Island, not Harker’s Island.
Apostrophes are rarely used punctuation marks in the Down East lexicon. Possessives (no matter whether singular or plural) are usually avoided.
To make people even more “benambered” (confused), add an “s” to the end of a word whenever it suits.
For instance: If you needed some “heffer dust,” you might shop for perfume at Walmarts.
One of the favorite summer activities for kids growing up on Harkers Island was “huckleberrying.” It had its own dress code – leave no skin exposed so the chiggers don’t getcha.
