Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking artwork by local artists for the “Upcycle Show” which will run from September 10 through October 29, 2022. The deadline for entry is September 3. Art is to be dropped off during gallery hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 11-5 at our new location at 1702 Arendell St., Morehead City. This will celebrate the gallery’s merger with Arts Council of Carteret County.
Original work in all media is welcome which uses found objects in creative ways. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” This show will showcase art of those who see beauty in something others have seen as trash.
More information is on our website CarolinaArtistGallery.com. All are invited to an opening reception to celebrate our merger in our new location on September 10, 4-6pm.
