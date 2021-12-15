Emerald Isle resident to hold movie-themed fundraiser Thursday for Misplaced Mutts

EMERALD ISLE — For the second year in a row, Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum is combining his love of Christmas lights and dogs into a fundraiser for Misplaced Mutts.
He’s inviting all who want to participate to come to his house at the corner of Sandbur Lane and Reed Drive Thursday night for fun, frolic and financial aid for the Carteret County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing dogs.
The event is based on “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the 1989 classic starring Chevy Chase as the hapless Clark Griswold, a suburban homeowner obsessed with Christmas lights.
“Last year, Jason Holland and I just kind of threw it together with no publicity,” Mr. Plum said Friday. “I had the idea and went to Jason, and he just looked at me, like... ‘Are you crazy?’ But we raised about $4,000 for Misplaced Mutts in three hours.”
Mr. Holland is the newly elected mayor of Emerald Isle.
Mr. Plum estimates about 200 people attended the 2020 fundraiser.
In the movie, the Griswold family’s Christmas is thrown into turmoil when, while standing on the front lawn admiring his lights, Clark is shocked to see wife Ellen’s redneck cousin Catherine and her husband, Eddie, as they arrive unannounced with their children, Rocky and Ruby Sue, and their Rottweiler, Snots. The cigar-chomping cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, will be played, in 30-minute stints, by six people at the fundraiser, including Mr. Holland.
It’s hard to say how many lights Clark Griswold had on his home, but Mr. Plum, who owns Ocean Breeze Lawncare in Emerald Isle, estimated there are somewhere between 20,000 and 40,000.
The extravaganza will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Cousin Eddies will regale passersby, walking or driving and folks hand over any amount of money.
“It’s a blast, just hilarious,” Mr. Plum said. “We have hot chocolate, water, and yeah, a little beer. Everybody just stands around and talks and has fun.”
There are likely to be bonfires. Santa Claus will make the scene, and there will be Christmas music, as in the movie.
Unlike last year, there will be a replica, also festooned with lights, of the dilapidated RV cousin Eddie drove to the Griswold’s place.
In all seriousness, though, the frivolity is for what Mr. Plum calls “a great cause,” Misplaced Mutts.
“They do such a great job,” he said. “(Director) Bea Hamilton is so sweet, and she works so hard to find homes for these dogs and save their lives. We got our dog from them.”
The goal this year is to raise $10,000, through the event and online at facebook.com/donate/229909362593690.
Misplaced Mutts is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization and operates through a network of foster homes. According to the organization’s Facebook page, it also provides veterinary care for the dogs it rescues, including spaying, neutering and vaccines.
