Wordsmithery is getting a good workout on the editorial page of the Chowan Herald, a weekly newspaper based in Edenton.
The topic of discussion is an issue afloat in the North Carolina House of Representatives that would alter the existing state law and enable local governments to post public notices on their county’s website, in lieu of publishing the information in local newspapers.
Herald editorial writer Miles Layton makes note that the sponsors of the bills have apparently had a “change of heart.” They are now saying that they will be removing “in lieu of” from the language in House Bills 35 and 51.
Three of the key supporters of these bills – Bobby Hanig (R-Powells Point), Howard Hunter (D-Ahoskie) and Edward Goodwin (R-Edenton) – signed a letter to the editor of the Herald, which was published March 18. In effect, they “clarified” their position, which they say is to cause no harm to community newspapers.
Combined, these three legislators represent voters in 10 northeastern counties that are mentioned within the two bills – Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
The lawmakers wrote: “The original intent of these bills was to add an extra layer of information for the public by using county websites in conjunction with G.S. 1-597, a state bill that requires all public notices, land use hearings, tax issues, etc., be advertised in the local newspaper.”
“That existing law was passed in 1939...when we did not have the internet, websites or social media; daily publications were the best way to get notices to the public. Now, there are very few daily publications, deadlines for papers aren’t as timely as a website and newspaper circulation is significantly lower (serving only approximately 20% of the population in our three districts),” the legislators said.
“However, there is a curious phrase in these two bills. The language ‘in lieu of’ seems to try and sidestep G.S. 1-597 or at least give counties ‘cover’ to direct all public notices to their websites in lieu of the local newspaper as the law requires, so we tried to remove that language.”
“So, even though we were primary sponsors, we did not believe the bills were living up to their original intent and worked to change it. That is how legislation works. It is very organic, and everything is subject to change at any moment, for any reason, and the entire process from bill drafting, committee work and even floor votes are not exempt,” the legislators stated.
Mull that over some...and then cast your vote: How would you rate that letter to the editor on the wordsmithery scale? Throw in a little tap dancing, if you have a mind to.
Obviously, Reps. Hanig, Hunter and Goodwin are backpedaling a bit after getting the state’s newspaper publishers all riled up. The old saying rings true: “Never pick a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel.”
The North Carolina General Assembly website (as of April 5) had not yet made the change in wording to remove “in lieu of” from the bills. Both proposals are currently resting within the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.
Why does North Carolina need two new laws to require 23 counties to do what they should be doing anyway...posting their public notices on their own websites?
If that’s legit, why not write in the other 77 counties, too?
Better yet, let’s relegate House Bills 35 and 51 to the legislative boneyard where they belong. May they “Rest in Peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.