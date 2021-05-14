Landing the Perseverance Rover on Mars: County native works as NASA engineer

MOREHEAD CITY — Join the Carteret Community College Lecture Series virtually on May 25 at 3 p.m. to learn from Carteret County native David Way, NASA engineer, about his journey as part of the NASA team tasked with landing the Perseverance Rover on Mars.
On Feb. 18, Mr. Way and his team were in the NASA control room at Langley Research Center, anxiously awaiting the return of data from more than 100 million miles away.
Those joining this lecture can experience the years of planning and the “seven minutes of terror” through Mr. Wray’s story.
Formally from Beaufort, Mr. Way is a graduate of East Carteret High School, the U.S. Naval Academy and has a PhD in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech. Prior to graduate school, he served in the Navy as an officer aboard a nuclear-powered submarine.
Mr. Wray, his wife and their four children live in Yorktown, Va., where he has been working for NASA the past 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.