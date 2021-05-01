CAPE CARTERET — Get ready for the beach with great beach reads. Bring your own beach bag to the Second Chances used bookstore, sponsored by the Friends of Western Carteret Public Library, on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Fill your beach bag with hardbacks, paperbacks or with a combination for the whole family.
“We are asking for a minimum $5 donation. Anything additional will be greatly appreciated,” it was stated in a release.
Funds raised are used to support needs of the WCPL. Second Chances is the primary fundraising activity for the group and is open each Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
WCPL memberships are also available at Second Chances and at the circulation desk in the library. Memberships are tax deductible. Members receive advance notifications, priority for upcoming events, book club membership and more.
Masks are required.
For information about volunteering at Second Chances or about the beach bag sale, contact Connie Dugan at duganc@centurylink.net. Second Chances is located at 230 Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret.
