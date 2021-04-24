Little Red Book Wagon returns to Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market

BEAUFORT — On Saturdays from April through October, the Friends of the Library will open their “Little Red Book Wagon” in front of the County Courthouse at the Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market.
This marks the second season at this location, but the 24th season of the wagon being used in town to sell donated used books. The Book Wagon, a recognized local landmark, is also the major source of fundraising by the Friends of the Library in support of the Carteret County Library branch in Beaufort.
Approximately 30 volunteers participate in the operations of the Book Wagon, coordinated by Chairman Kathy Day-Ketel. Some volunteers tow this trailer to the site and back to the library, others supervise the opening and closing operations, others take shifts staffing it, and others stock it with books.
Stop by for a visit any Saturday through October to select from hardbacks and paperbacks in a variety of subjects, including fiction, nonfiction, cooking, literary classics, military, biography and inspirational, as well as children’s and young adult books. Prices are $1 and $2 per book. Patrons are encouraged to take the opportunity to ask a volunteer whatever it is they need to know about the public library and how it can serve them.
