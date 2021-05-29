CARTERET COUNTY — In order to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences, National Charity League, Inc. is a mother-daughter organization dedicated to serving communities and to fostering the mother-daughter relationship.
The daughters along with their mothers participate in a six-year educational program of philanthropic work, leadership training, educational activities, and cultural events.
In 1925, a small group of women interested in philanthropic work founded the “Charity League” in Los Angeles. They worked quietly, doing Red Cross work, making layettes and assembling and delivering baskets of food to the hungry at holiday times. Often they brought their daughters with them. By 1938, so many daughters had become involved that they decided to form their own group and called themselves the “Ticktockers.”
In 1947, these groups united to become the first mother-daughter charity organization and took their present name, National Charity League. The program expanded beyond philanthropic work to include educational and cultural activities. NCL was reorganized and incorporated as National Charity League, Inc. in 1958
Under the leadership of Laura Ball, the Outer Banks Chapter of the National Charity League, Inc. was formed in 2001, and was chartered in 2003. NCL offers mothers and daughters in grades 7 through 12 the opportunity to work to get her in meaningful activities for their community. Today, the Outer Banks Chapter numbers 118 Patronesses and 137 Ticktockers.
