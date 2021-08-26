Reception for Stephen Moore set at From the Mountains to the Sea Impressions Art Gallery

MOREHEAD CITY — There will be a reception for artist Stephen Moore on Saturday, Aug. 28 at From the Mountains to the Sea Impressions Art Gallery, located at 4426 Arendell St., No. 3, next to McQueen’s Design & Furniture.
Moore’s artwork features local coastal and Down East scenes, as well as the North Carolina mountains. The native North Carolinian has been painting for over 40 years and has a keen eye for capturing this state’s beauty.
These new works will be of the iconic Crystal Coast and Down East area, including beach cottages, piers, coastal boats, wild horses and marshes. Having a home on the coast and now in the mountains, Moore’s show will include paintings from the Ashe and Watauga counties with waterfalls and the New River. The opening will be an opportunity to meet the artist, socialize and have fun.
For more information, visit the web at impressionsartgallery.com/.
