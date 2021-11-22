Pine Knoll Shores officials donate to food pantry for holidays

Pine Knoll Shores Police Department Sgt. Brian Rogers, left, and Chief Ryan Thompson stand Tuesday with the many donations the department and town collected for Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City. Ginger Wade, mission supervisor, said this is an example of many donations pouring into the mission to help families in need for the holiday season. (Contributed photo)

