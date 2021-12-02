Toys for Tots holiday toy drive, celebration continues for 5th year

MOREHEAD CITY — MCKRE Gives (the philanthropic arm of local real estate company Mary Cheatham King Real Estate) and The Friendly Market are joining efforts once again to raise funds and gather toys for local families at the fifth annual Holiday Toy Drive on Friday, Dec. 3.
Community members are invited to drop off their new, unwrapped toy(s) between 4 and 6 p.m. on the front porch of The Friendly Market and partake in the holiday festivities. Each donation serves as a ticket for entry into the event, which will feature live music, giveaways, Friendly Market snacks, a wine tasting and time spent with fellow community members.
All toy and monetary donations will be given to Toys for Tots of eastern North Carolina to support families in the area who want to make sure their kids have a gift to open on Christmas morning. Since 2017, this Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive & Celebration has raised thousands of toys for local children in need.
“The goal of spreading love and holiday cheer remains the same year after year,” said Mary Cheatham King, owner of Mary Cheatham King Real Estate. “Our community always answers the call to help others. Through MCKRE Gives and the generosity of Mindy, Matt (Fitzpatrick) and team at The Friendly Market, we can’t wait to see folks come together again this year to bring the joy of Christmas to local families who need it.”
Can’t make it to the event on Friday? The team at MCKRE will do the shopping for you. Visit https://www.gofundme.com and your donation will be used to locally source toys for Toys for Tots.
About MCKRE Gives
Clients are a core part of making great things happen when they choose to work with the team at Mary Cheatham King Real Estate.
The mission is twofold – to provide the highest level of service to clients and give back to the community at the same time. In addition to MCKRE’s hands-on involvement in the community, the agency also donates $100 from each closing to the MCKRE Gives fund, which is then distributed to local nonprofits and people throughout the community who need it most.
MCKRE Gives is dedicated to supporting local nonprofit organizations and directly helping those who make a difference in Carteret County. Learn more about this local initiative at www.MCKREGives.com.
