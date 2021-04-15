MOREHEAD CITY — The Arts Council of Carteret County is pleased to present the 31st annual Art From The Heart show this year while looking forward to the many artists who will register their work.
“We’re excited to see what new pieces have been created and to show what you’ve been doing while in quarantine the past year,” it was noted in a release to the News-Times.
Several protocols for COVID-19 protection are being planned that will be in compliance with any state or federal requirements, and above all, to keep the health and safety of participants in mind.
Visit the ACCC website, www.artscouncilcarteret.org, for rules of entry and registration forms.
A new location for the show is at 1700 Arendell St., Morehead City, in the former Salvation Army building.
Registration dates and times for artists are Friday through Sunday, May 7-9 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Show dates and times are: Thursday through Sunday, May 16-19; and Wednesday through Saturday, May 19-22 from noon to 6 p.m.
Art From The Heart (AFTH) is an annual show and sale of original, two- and three-dimensional artwork, including photography, that typically draws over 2,000 gallery visitors during the event, making it one of the largest regional shows in eastern North Carolina.
AFTH is open to artists 18 years of age or older at all levels of expertise. Artists are not required to be a member of the Arts Council of Carteret County to enter, only if they live in Carteret, Craven, Onslow and Pamlico counties. Any non-member artist from outside these counties will need to join ACCC in order to participate in AFTH and may join at registration time. Current members of the ACCC may enter regardless of their county or state of residence. Memberships begin at $25 a year.
The mission of the ACCC is to create a vibrant community by supporting all artistic genres and promoting arts education.
